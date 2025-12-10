As the year comes to a close, we’re proud to celebrate one of our own.

Debbie Powers, Vice President of Enterprise Sales & Engineering for Comcast Business Big South Region, has been named to Women We Admire’s list of The Top Women Leaders of 2025, a recognition that speaks to her leadership, vision, and commitment to empowering businesses and communities.

Debbie has spent more than 20 years in the telecommunications industry, and for the past eight years, she’s been helping Comcast Business deliver innovative solutions to customers across the Big South Region.

This year, she led a major transformation of our enterprise sales strategy, reshaping how we partner with Fortune 500 companies and high-growth businesses in Atlanta and beyond. Her approach focuses on long-term value, customer alignment, and meaningful community connection, a philosophy that drives results and builds trust.

One example of Debbie’s impact? Our partnership with Trilith Studios, the largest purpose-built movie studio in North America. Under her leadership, Comcast Business secured naming rights and launched a community initiative that sponsored local youth to attend a summer camp focused on innovation and filmmaking. It’s a perfect example of how technology and creativity can come together to create opportunities.

Debbie’s leadership style is rooted in servant leadership and a championship mindset, shaped by her experience as a Division I basketball player at the University of New Orleans. She brings that same competitive spirit and team-first approach to her work every day, mentoring future leaders, fostering collaboration, and creating an environment where people thrive.

Her recognition comes at an exciting time for Comcast Business. As small businesses gear up for the holiday rush, we’ve introduced a new suite of advanced solutions designed to keep them connected and protected into the new year. These include faster speeds with Dedicated Internet, seamless coverage with WiFi Extenders, continuous connectivity through Wireless Connect, and next-generation cybersecurity with SecurityEdge Preferred™. For a limited time, eligible new customers can even receive a $1,000 Holiday Bonus when they switch to a qualifying Gig-speed Internet package.

Debbie’s story is about more than business success, it’s about resilience, adaptability, and a passion for helping others succeed. She’s a six-time President’s Club winner, a Rising Star honoree, and recipient of the Patriot Award for her support of military families. As we celebrate Debbie’s well-deserved honor, we’re reminded of what leadership looks like: vision, integrity, and a commitment to making a difference.

Learn more about how Comcast Business is helping businesses stay connected and competitive this holiday season at https://business.comcast.com/