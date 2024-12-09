Around Georgia: Rainy Rush Hour

What Is Around Georgia?: Here you will find a live blog of shorter stories, developing stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back or refresh for updates throughout the day.

Rainy Rush Hour: A crash has blocked one left lane on I-20 E before Fulton Industrial (mile marker 48.7). Expect delays and consider alternate routes. Estimated clearance time is 8:30 a.m.

Here are some photos from Today’s morning rush.

Grinch on the Go: The 2024 “Tour de Grinch” rolls on as the Glynn County Police and Fire Departments, The Grinch, Sparky the Firepooch, and Santa Claus bring Christmas cheer and candy to neighborhoods across Glynn County. Here’s where you can catch them this week:

• Monday, 12/9: Clearwater, Royal Oaks, Emmanuel Church Rd. (6-8 p.m.)

• Tuesday, 12/10: The Lakes, Laurel Grove (6-8 p.m.)

• Wednesday, 12/11: Oak Grove, Avoca Village, River Rd. (6-8 p.m.)

• Thursday, 12/12: Hampton Pointe, Harrington, Village Creek, and The Commons (starting at 5:30 p.m.)

School Board Schedule: The Fulton County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the North Learning Center, 450 Northridge Parkway, Sandy Springs.

• 11 a.m.: Audit Committee of the Whole, followed by executive session.

• 2 p.m.: Pre-work session, with work session presentations at approximately 4 p.m.

• 6 p.m.: Swearing-in of Board Member Sara Gillespie, recognition of student and staff achievements, and public comment session.

The meeting agenda is available on BoardDocs, and all public portions can be watched live or via archived recordings at www.fultonschools.org.

Shellfish Opportunity: Georgia’s Coastal Resources Division is accepting applications for a lottery to lease three 7.5-acre subtidal water bottom parcels in Glynn County for commercial oyster mariculture using floating gear.

Leases cost $150 per acre annually, or $1,125 per year, and are located in Jointer Creek near Cobb Creek. Applicants with experience in handling and marketing shellfish will receive priority. Winners will manage cage tagging and lease corner marking.

Details, maps, and applications are available at CoastalGaDNR.org/CommercialShellfishHarvest.

Happy 50th, Stratton Library!: Stratton Library in Cobb County is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, Monday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to enjoy light refreshments (while supplies last), share your favorite memories, and congratulate the Stratton staff on Cobb County Public Library’s 2023 Georgia Library of the Year Award.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs, and more to individuals and families.

Shopping with the Sheriff: The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its 3rd Annual “Shopping with the Sheriff” event on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at The Village on Pooler Parkway. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., boys and girls in grades 1 through 5, selected by school counselors and community partners, will enjoy a special day of holiday gift-giving with sheriff’s office volunteers and Operation Kid Forward.

The event aims to spread holiday cheer and create lasting memories for children in the community.

New Leadership for MARTA Board: The MARTA Board of Directors has elected new leadership for 2025. Atlanta representative Jennifer Ide will serve as chair, with Fulton County’s Al Pond as vice-chair.

Other officers include Valencia Williamson as secretary, Jim Durrett as treasurer, and Powers as immediate past chair. The board, consisting of 13 voting members and two ex-officio members, meets monthly to guide MARTA’s policies and projects.