Georgia’s grifters are getting creative, and local governments are learning to love a good listening session.

Phony Fees and Fraudulent Fines

Scammers are shaking down Georgians with fake Peach Pass threats, sending text messages that warn of unpaid tolls and imminent legal doom. Authorities say the real Peach Pass won’t demand payment via random texts — a distinction apparently lost on whoever’s running this particular hustle. Crisp County officials report similar schemes targeting residents with unsolicited messages. If your phone starts threatening you over a toll you don’t remember, it’s probably not the state — just someone hoping you panic-pay before you think twice.

Paratransit Pow-Wow

Chatham Area Transit is hosting public meetings starting today to collect feedback on paratransit services. Residents with opinions on accessible transit are invited to share them — a rare chance to tell the people in charge what’s working and what’s not before decisions get made in a back room somewhere. The first session starts at 11 a.m., in-person at CAT Central, 900 E. Gwinnett St.

Board Seats for Sale (Legally)

Jones County is opening the gates for Board of Education hopefuls from March 2 to March 6, 2026. Aspiring education overseers can qualify for $180 if they want the Chair position, or $108 for a District seat. Democracy, as always, comes with a filing fee.

Bagel Invasion Begins

Connecticut-based PopUp Bagels will plant its first Georgia flag on the Eastside Beltline February 6, bringing what it promises are “unique bagel options” to Atlanta. Whether the South is ready for Northeastern bagel evangelism remains to be seen.