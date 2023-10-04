A Local Park in Metro Atlanta Has Become a Haven for Illicit Activities

The Gist: Rising concerns over public acts of indecency at Sykes Park in East Point have local residents, particularly parents, wary of bringing their children there. The police are now ramping up efforts to curtail these activities through sting operations.

The Details: Sykes Park, once a beloved family spot, has been marred with complaints about people allegedly engaging in sexual acts at varied hours, sometimes in broad daylight, to the dismay of local visitors. The brazen activities reportedly take place across the park, including on tables and in the woods.

Police say the park is listed on a website as a place to go for illict activities, leading to an influx of non-local people using the park for those purposes.

“Parents can not walk their kids in the park. Children can not walk their dogs or play in the park. Citizens can not enjoy a peaceful day in the park. The park has somehow made it onto a nefarious website known as a meeting place for illicit sexual behavior,” Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said.

The police are taking this matter seriously, receiving an overwhelming number of calls from disturbed residents. In response, the East Point Police have launched sting operations to catch the culprits red-handed.

According to police, over the past months, close to 24 individuals have been arrested, facing public indecency charges.

In Context: Public parks are typically considered safe spaces for families, children, and individuals to relax and have fun. The recent spate of activities at Sykes Park disrupts this sense of security, further stressing the need for immediate action.

Why It Matters: This surge in public indecency not only disrupts the harmony of East Point’s community but also poses significant concerns for the safety of children who frequent the park. According to police, residnts have expressed such frustration about the activities at the park that they have threatened to take matters into their own hands. Buchanan said to leave that up to the police.

“The lewd behavior in the park has caused some residents to threaten to take actions into their own hands. We value the safety of all our citizens and highly discourage any violence on any individuals,” Buchanan said.

What’s Next?: The East Point Police Department is urging locals to report any lewd activities they witness at Sykes Park.