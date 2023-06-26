Traveling for July 4th? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road

The Gist: Get ready for a record-breaking Independence Day travel surge. Over 1.6 million Georgians are set to take trips of 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend, says the Auto Club Group. This figure is up by 68,000 from last year’s numbers. Nationally, more than 50.7 million Americans are expected to journey, a near 2.1 million increase from last year.

What Happened?: According to Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA, this weekend will be a continuation of an already robust summer travel season. Despite pricier airfares and hotel rates, Americans’ desire to travel remains strong. This means there will be busier highways, crowded hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.

By The Numbers:

Total national forecasted travel for Independence Day 2023: 50.7 million (43.2 million by car, 4.2 million by air, 3.4 million by other modes)

Total Georgia forecasted travel for Independence Day 2023: 1.6 million (1.4 million by car, 124,463 by air, 72,142 by other modes)

National increase in air travelers: 419,000

Georgia increase in air travelers: Over 12,000

Increase in bus, cruise, or train travelers: 24% (national)

Road Trips and Gas Prices: Nearly 85% of all travelers will opt for a road trip. This adds up to 43.2 million Americans driving to their holiday destinations and over 1.4 million Georgians. Gas prices are predicted to stay lower than the $4.31 per gallon seen on July 4th, 2022, with the current average below $3.39 per gallon.

Why It Matters: The surge in travel will affect both Georgians and the nation at large. More cars on the road can lead to increased congestion, particularly around metro areas, attractions, and beaches. High travel numbers might also put a strain on airlines and hotels, leading to potential overbooking and service issues.

Best/Worst Times to Travel and Peak Congestion: The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, June 30. To avoid the heaviest traffic, it’s recommended to drive in the morning or after 6 p.m. On July 4th, peak congestion times are between 12 and 3 p.m.

What’s Next?: As we approach the holiday weekend, travelers are advised to plan their trips carefully, considering peak congestion times and gas prices. Air travelers, especially, need to anticipate busy airports and prepare for potential delays.

As for summer travel trends, data shows an increased demand for air travel, international hotel bookings, and car rentals. As this demand continues, prices for air tickets, hotel stays, and car rentals may increase, impacting future travel plans. Despite these potential challenges, the spirit of travel remains undimmed among Georgians and Americans in general.