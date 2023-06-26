Gas prices in Georgia slip down ahead of July 4th

The Gist: Georgia drivers have seen a slight decrease in gas prices just in time for the July 4 weekend.

As of Monday, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is $3.27.

What Happened?: According to AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters, the decrease in gas prices is due to the volatility in the crude oil market.

However, the demand for gas is expected to rise, with nearly 1.4 million Georgians estimated to travel for the Independence Day weekend. This increase in demand could potentially cause gas prices to increase in the upcoming weeks.

By The Numbers:

Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The national average for a regular gallon of gasoline is $3.57.

It costs an average of $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline in Georgia.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia for gas are Savannah, Brunswick, and Hinesville-Fort Stewart.

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia for gas are Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Gainesville, and Rome.

Drivers are paying almost $18.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

Why It Matters: With the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, many Georgians are planning to hit the road. The slight decrease in gas prices is good news for drivers, especially given the uncertainty and volatility of gas prices in recent times. However, it is important for drivers to keep an eye on gas prices in the upcoming weeks, as prices may fluctuate due to the increase in demand.

What’s Next?: Waiters anticipates that the demand for gas will rise in the upcoming weeks. This could potentially lead to a rise in gas prices, so drivers should be prepared for this possibility. It is also wise for drivers to keep an eye on gas price averages and shop around for the best prices.