Scattered storms and high temperatures expected in Georgia this week

The Gist: The usual sunny weather of a Georgia summer is taking a short break today.

Expect scattered showers and the rumbling of thunderstorms across much of north and central regions today, with isolated occurrences extending into the weekend.

Storm Strength: The usually bright Georgia sky is set to change its tune with a good chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers across north and central parts of the state. Though a widespread severe weather condition is not anticipated, a handful of strong storms and an isolated severe thunderstorm are a possibility. Threats that loom include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall in localized areas.

What You Need to Know:

North and central Georgia will face scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

Potential for isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings.

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted through Saturday.

Heat index values will rise to over 100 degrees across most areas and over 105 degrees in parts of central Georgia from Thursday through Saturday.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

Why It Matters: The weather change may disrupt usual activities and requires the attention of residents, especially those involved in outdoor activities. The high heat index projected for later in the week is a potential health risk and appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the wellbeing of all individuals.

What’s Next?: As the week proceeds, Georgia residents should brace for hot and humid conditions from Thursday to Saturday. Given the predicted heat index values of over 100 degrees in most areas and over 105 in central parts, those planning to spend time outdoors are advised to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take adequate rest. Georgia residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and adapt their plans and activities accordingly.