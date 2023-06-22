Marietta parks will showcase student artwork in July

Marietta City Schools is teaming up with Marietta Arts Council and the City of Marietta to launch “Art in our Parks,” a city-wide art installation that will celebrate student artwork in neighborhood parks.

Presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the initiative serves as an extension of the Marietta Arts Council’s Fence Art Gallery. Its aim is to cultivate a deeper appreciation for creativity and self-expression, offer a platform for students to showcase their talents, and bring art closer to more people.

“We are excited to launch ‘Art in Our Parks’ and partner with the city and the Arts Council to bring this initiative to fruition,” said Marietta City Schools Chief Impact Officer Kim Blass. “This is more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of our young artists’ vision and creativity. Each piece of artwork that will dot our parks is a testament to their talent and their unique perspectives on the world.”

Beginning this July, residents and visitors of Marietta will have the opportunity to view student artwork at eight participating parks. The Marietta Arts Council will regularly update a list of parks and participating artists, indicating the location of each student’s art piece. This will help the community to come together and appreciate the students’ talents.

Through this initiative, “Art in our Parks” promises to support the next generation of artists and unite the community in a city-wide celebration of art.