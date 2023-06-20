Summer Travelers Beware: 6 ways to keep your home safe while you’re on vacation

Summer is one of the best times to take a break from our daily routines and enjoy traveling with our families.

However, before you close your doors and hit the road, it’s important to ensure you secure your home and lessen the chances of any potential break-ins.

Here are some tips to help you keep your home safe while you’re away:

Never advertise you are leaving town

Stay cautious of announcing your travels on social media, suggesting that you and your family will be away from your home. Avoid sharing any location-specific updates or photos before returning home.

Create the illusion of occupancy

Cancel all mail and newspaper deliveries or arrange for a neighbor to pick them up to avoid an accumulation of mail. The less mail and packages lying at your doorstep, the less likely it will attract burglars. Use timers on your indoor and outdoor lights, as well as your T.V, to create the impression that someone is home. This will significantly reduce the risk of your home being a target.

Lock all windows and doors

Before you leave, be sure to double-check that all windows and doors are locked. Close curtains and blinds on windows to make sure that potential intruders will not be able to see your valuables inside. This is a simple step, but it is one of the most effective methods to protect your home to ensure no easy opportunities for burglary.

Garage

Don’t forget about your garage, which is another possible entryway to your home. Always lock your car and keep the windows up – even while parked in the garage. Keeping the garage door opening unplugged and locked will help secure your home, especially if there is an intruder in your neighborhood.

Trust a Neighbor

If you’re leaving your home for an extended period, it’s a good idea to entrust a reliable neighbor to watch over your home. They could also have duplicate keys to access your home in case of an emergency. This person should be someone you trust, and it’s advisable to keep them updated on the length of your vacation.

Utilities

A sudden mishap like water damage caused by a broken washing machine hose can be a nightmare. Its always a good idea to cut off the water supply to your laundry machines and the temperature of your water heater to cut down on electricity and water bills while you’re away.

Following these simple tips can significantly lower the risk of any potential break-ins and help ensure a worry-free vacation. Enjoy your trip and come back to a safe and secure home.