Here are the roads being resurfaced in Roswell this summer

ROSWELL — Residents of Roswell will soon experience better road conditions as the city undergoes a massive road resurfacing program this summer.
A contract worth $3,734,013.95 was recently approved by mayor and city council with Allied Paving Contractors, which will help fund the repaving of 38 roads in the city, totaling 11.54 miles.
The resurfacing project will kick off on June 19, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. The project will cover some of the city’s key roads, including Shallowford Road, Etris Road, and Elkins Road.
Roswell’s Transportation Department, with the support of the City Council, conducted an annual road rating program, which evaluated all roadways and assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on national standards. Roads with the lowest scores were given priority and placed on the resurfacing list.
Funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds set aside annually for street resurfacing, as well as funds in the city’s own annual budget for repaving.
According to Roswell Councilmember Lee Hills, the liaison to the Transportation Department, “Our roadways in Roswell touch every person who lives in or visits our amazing city. We are delighted to continue to invest in resurfacing and maintaining our roadways, citywide.”
Below are the roads that are set to be resurfaced.
|Name Map/LL From To Length (LF) Area (SY)
|Abbeywood Drive
|15/198
|Chickering Lake Drive
|Traffic Circle
|4110
|11417
|Azalea Drive
|22/333
|Willeo Road
|Inverness Crossing
|5880
|16333
|Bannister Drive
|22/417
|South Atlanta Street
|Dead End
|480
|867
|Bircham Way
|15/199
|Abbeywood Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|925
|3374
|Birchmead Drive
|11/368
|Wavetree Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|182
|1172
|Blackberry Court
|11/367
|Wavetree Drive
|Traffic Circle
|408
|1133
|Bonnie Way
|21/271
|Inverness Crossing
|Cul-De-Sac
|200
|1360
|Elberta Cove
|11/366
|Stayman Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|165
|1263
|Elkins Road
|12/508
|Alpharetta Highway
|Hembree Road
|3330
|14433
|Hannaford Drive
|15/174
|Shallowford Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|1040
|3693
|Heritage Court
|22/382
|Heritage Trail
|Cul-De-Sac
|260
|1082
|Heritage Trail
|22/417
|South Atlanta Street
|Cul-De-Sac
|760
|2193
|Hidden Pond Lane
|11/394
|Crabapple Road
|Cul-De-Sac
|960
|4450
|Highlands Court
|21/296
|Azalea Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|200
|1360
|Highlands Overlook
|21/297
|Highlands Trace
|Traffic Circle
|605
|1681
|Highlands Trace
|21/296
|Azalea Drive
|Traffic Circle
|900
|2500
|Inverness Approach
|15/297
|Azalea Drive
|Marietta Highway
|1140
|2994
|Inverness Crossing
|21/271
|Cul-De-Sac (South)
|Cul-De-Sac (North)
|1150
|4803
|Loch Harbor Court
|21/271
|Azalea Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|575
|2401
|Old Park Court
|15/175
|Shallowford Park Manor
|Cul-De-Sac
|330
|1721
|Old Park Place
|15/175
|Shallowford Park Manor
|Cul-De-Sac
|65
|985
|Ridgemont Drive
|19/710
|Springview Court
|Spring Ridge Drive
|1390
|4707
|Shallowford Park Manor
|15/175
|Shallowford Road
|Cul-De-Sac
|2080
|6582
|Spring Hollow Court
|11/367
|Wavetree Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|636
|2571
|Springview Court
|19/710
|Spring Ridge Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|1245
|4849
|Stayman Drive
|11/366
|The Dock
|Wavetree Drive
|857
|2285
|The Dock
|11/366
|Dead End (South)
|Dead End (North)
|182
|465
|Wavetree Court
|11/367
|Wavetree Drive
|Traffic Circle
|260
|722
|Wavetree Drive
|11/366
|West Crossville Road
|Woodstock Road
|5009
|12801
|Willeo Creek Court
|15/125
|Willeo Creek Drive
|Cul-De-Sac
|215
|1378
|Willeo Creek Drive
|15/174
|Shallowford Road
|Shallowford Park Manor
|2140
|5469
|Willeo Creek Trace
|15/174
|Hannaford Drive
|Willeo Creek Drive
|1040
|2889
|Winesap Drive
|11/392
|Wavetree Drive
|Dead End
|170
|434
|Etris Road
|5/400
|Crabapple Road
|Cox Road
|9210
|35422
|Shallowford Road
|10/259
|Jones Road
|Pine Grove Road
|8373
|23258