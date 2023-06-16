Here are the roads being resurfaced in Roswell this summer

ROSWELL — Residents of Roswell will soon experience better road conditions as the city undergoes a massive road resurfacing program this summer.

A contract worth $3,734,013.95 was recently approved by mayor and city council with Allied Paving Contractors, which will help fund the repaving of 38 roads in the city, totaling 11.54 miles.

The resurfacing project will kick off on June 19, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. The project will cover some of the city’s key roads, including Shallowford Road, Etris Road, and Elkins Road.

Roswell’s Transportation Department, with the support of the City Council, conducted an annual road rating program, which evaluated all roadways and assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on national standards. Roads with the lowest scores were given priority and placed on the resurfacing list.

Funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds set aside annually for street resurfacing, as well as funds in the city’s own annual budget for repaving.

According to Roswell Councilmember Lee Hills, the liaison to the Transportation Department, “Our roadways in Roswell touch every person who lives in or visits our amazing city. We are delighted to continue to invest in resurfacing and maintaining our roadways, citywide.”

Below are the roads that are set to be resurfaced.

Name Map/LL From To Length (LF) Area (SY) Abbeywood Drive 15/198 Chickering Lake Drive Traffic Circle 4110 11417 Azalea Drive 22/333 Willeo Road Inverness Crossing 5880 16333 Bannister Drive 22/417 South Atlanta Street Dead End 480 867 Bircham Way 15/199 Abbeywood Drive Cul-De-Sac 925 3374 Birchmead Drive 11/368 Wavetree Drive Cul-De-Sac 182 1172 Blackberry Court 11/367 Wavetree Drive Traffic Circle 408 1133 Bonnie Way 21/271 Inverness Crossing Cul-De-Sac 200 1360 Elberta Cove 11/366 Stayman Drive Cul-De-Sac 165 1263 Elkins Road 12/508 Alpharetta Highway Hembree Road 3330 14433 Hannaford Drive 15/174 Shallowford Drive Cul-De-Sac 1040 3693 Heritage Court 22/382 Heritage Trail Cul-De-Sac 260 1082 Heritage Trail 22/417 South Atlanta Street Cul-De-Sac 760 2193 Hidden Pond Lane 11/394 Crabapple Road Cul-De-Sac 960 4450 Highlands Court 21/296 Azalea Drive Cul-De-Sac 200 1360 Highlands Overlook 21/297 Highlands Trace Traffic Circle 605 1681 Highlands Trace 21/296 Azalea Drive Traffic Circle 900 2500 Inverness Approach 15/297 Azalea Drive Marietta Highway 1140 2994 Inverness Crossing 21/271 Cul-De-Sac (South) Cul-De-Sac (North) 1150 4803 Loch Harbor Court 21/271 Azalea Drive Cul-De-Sac 575 2401 Old Park Court 15/175 Shallowford Park Manor Cul-De-Sac 330 1721 Old Park Place 15/175 Shallowford Park Manor Cul-De-Sac 65 985 Ridgemont Drive 19/710 Springview Court Spring Ridge Drive 1390 4707 Shallowford Park Manor 15/175 Shallowford Road Cul-De-Sac 2080 6582 Spring Hollow Court 11/367 Wavetree Drive Cul-De-Sac 636 2571 Springview Court 19/710 Spring Ridge Drive Cul-De-Sac 1245 4849 Stayman Drive 11/366 The Dock Wavetree Drive 857 2285 The Dock 11/366 Dead End (South) Dead End (North) 182 465 Wavetree Court 11/367 Wavetree Drive Traffic Circle 260 722 Wavetree Drive 11/366 West Crossville Road Woodstock Road 5009 12801 Willeo Creek Court 15/125 Willeo Creek Drive Cul-De-Sac 215 1378 Willeo Creek Drive 15/174 Shallowford Road Shallowford Park Manor 2140 5469 Willeo Creek Trace 15/174 Hannaford Drive Willeo Creek Drive 1040 2889 Winesap Drive 11/392 Wavetree Drive Dead End 170 434