Here are the roads being resurfaced in Roswell this summer

ROSWELL — Residents of Roswell will soon experience better road conditions as the city undergoes a massive road resurfacing program this summer.

A contract worth $3,734,013.95 was recently approved by mayor and city council with Allied Paving Contractors, which will help fund the repaving of 38 roads in the city, totaling 11.54 miles.


The resurfacing project will kick off on June 19, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. The project will cover some of the city’s key roads, including Shallowford Road, Etris Road, and Elkins Road.

Roswell’s Transportation Department, with the support of the City Council, conducted an annual road rating program, which evaluated all roadways and assigned a Pavement Condition Index score based on national standards. Roads with the lowest scores were given priority and placed on the resurfacing list.

Funding for the project will come from multiple sources, including the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds set aside annually for street resurfacing, as well as funds in the city’s own annual budget for repaving.

According to Roswell Councilmember Lee Hills, the liaison to the Transportation Department, “Our roadways in Roswell touch every person who lives in or visits our amazing city. We are delighted to continue to invest in resurfacing and maintaining our roadways, citywide.”

Below are the roads that are set to be resurfaced.

Name Map/LL From To Length (LF) Area (SY)
Abbeywood Drive15/198Chickering Lake DriveTraffic Circle411011417
Azalea Drive22/333Willeo RoadInverness Crossing588016333
Bannister Drive22/417South Atlanta StreetDead End480867
Bircham Way15/199Abbeywood DriveCul-De-Sac9253374
Birchmead Drive11/368Wavetree DriveCul-De-Sac1821172
Blackberry Court11/367Wavetree DriveTraffic Circle4081133
Bonnie Way21/271Inverness CrossingCul-De-Sac2001360
Elberta Cove11/366Stayman DriveCul-De-Sac1651263
Elkins Road12/508Alpharetta HighwayHembree Road333014433
Hannaford Drive15/174Shallowford DriveCul-De-Sac10403693
Heritage Court22/382Heritage TrailCul-De-Sac2601082
Heritage Trail22/417South Atlanta StreetCul-De-Sac7602193
Hidden Pond Lane11/394Crabapple RoadCul-De-Sac9604450
Highlands Court21/296Azalea DriveCul-De-Sac2001360
Highlands Overlook21/297Highlands TraceTraffic Circle6051681
Highlands Trace21/296Azalea DriveTraffic Circle9002500
Inverness Approach15/297Azalea DriveMarietta Highway11402994
Inverness Crossing21/271Cul-De-Sac (South)Cul-De-Sac (North)11504803
Loch Harbor Court21/271Azalea DriveCul-De-Sac5752401
Old Park Court15/175Shallowford Park ManorCul-De-Sac3301721
Old Park Place15/175Shallowford Park ManorCul-De-Sac65985
Ridgemont Drive19/710Springview CourtSpring Ridge Drive13904707
Shallowford Park Manor15/175Shallowford RoadCul-De-Sac20806582
Spring Hollow Court11/367Wavetree DriveCul-De-Sac6362571
Springview Court19/710Spring Ridge DriveCul-De-Sac12454849
Stayman Drive11/366The DockWavetree Drive8572285
The Dock11/366Dead End (South)Dead End (North)182465
Wavetree Court11/367Wavetree DriveTraffic Circle260722
Wavetree Drive11/366West Crossville RoadWoodstock Road500912801
Willeo Creek Court15/125Willeo Creek DriveCul-De-Sac2151378
Willeo Creek Drive15/174Shallowford RoadShallowford Park Manor21405469
Willeo Creek Trace15/174Hannaford DriveWilleo Creek Drive10402889
Winesap Drive11/392Wavetree DriveDead End170434
Etris Road5/400Crabapple RoadCox Road921035422
Shallowford Road10/259Jones RoadPine Grove Road837323258