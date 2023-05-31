Augusta in High Alert: Police Hunt ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Shooting Suspect

AUGUSTA — A suspect in a shooting that occurred in Augusta earlier this month is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are calling on residents for their help in locating Brian Jonathan Mann, who has outstanding warrants with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place on May 1 at the Budgetel on Fifth Street in Augusta.

Mann, 21, is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. Authorities warn residents not to approach him due to the potential danger he presents.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Mann is known to frequent hotels on Gordon Highway and has known associates in the Sibley Road area.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to reach out. The Sheriff’s office can be contacted at 706-821-1020.