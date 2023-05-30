Air Force staff Sgt. sentenced to 15 years for strangling his girlfriend in Holly Springs

The Gist: A Canton man, Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean David Glover, was found guilty of aggravated assault — strangulation and sentenced to 20 years, with the first 15 years to serve in the state prison system.

What Happened?: On June 20, 2022, Prosecutors say Glover entered his girlfriend’s apartment in Holly Springs and launched a violent assault, leaving her with multiple injuries including a broken wrist and signs of severe asphyxiation.

Following a trial, Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Glover on March 31, 2023, after a Cherokee County jury delivered a guilty verdict on March 23, 2023.

By The Numbers:

Glover, 42, is sentenced to 20 years, with 15 years to be served in state prison.

The violent assault happened in the early hours between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Glover had been on trial for charges including rape, aggravated assault, and battery.

Why It Matters: Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior that often escalates over time, and strangulation is one of the most lethal forms. The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention notes that victims who have previously been strangled face a significantly higher risk of homicide.

What’s Next?: Glover will begin serving his sentence and must adhere to several conditions set by the court, including no contact with the victim or witnesses and participation in the Family Violence Intervention Program.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, please reach out to the Cherokee Family Violence Center, available at CFVC.org or via their 24/7 crisis hotline at 770-479-1703. Remember, in case of an emergency, call 911.

Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.