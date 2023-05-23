Fatal robbery in Woodstock: Suspects shot in self-defense

WOODSTOCK — A night time armed robbery attempt in Woodstock turned deadly on Saturday, with one of the alleged robbers shot and killed and another wounded and now in police custody.

According to the Cobb County Police Dept., at about 8:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Buckline Court in response to a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a 28-year-old Marietta man, identified as Anthony Jones, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Darius Butler, a 20-year-old from Cartersville, was injured and has since been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred when police say Jones, Butler, and a third suspect, as of now unidentified, attempted an armed robbery against two local men – 25-year-old Michael Sonnichsen of Kennesaw, and 24-year-old Malik Darden of Woodstock. Police say both Sonnichsen and Darden are reported to have fired at the assailants in self-defense.

Butler has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and murder. Police are actively investigating the incident and seeking the third suspect involved in the attempted robbery.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.