Woman shot to death in parking lot of Saint Simons Island shopping plaza



The Gist: Progress has been made in the investigation of the fatal shooting at Retreat Village Shopping Plaza on Saint Simons Island.

The victim was identified as Glynn County resident, Dawn M. Newbauer, and a suspect, known to the victim, has been arrested and charged.

By The Numbers:

One victim: Dawn M. Newbauer, 52 years old

One suspect: Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50 years old

Charges against Easterling: Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and two additional counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



What’s Next?: Ricky Ricardo Easterling has been arrested and taken to the Glynn County Detention Center. He is now under the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, facing multiple serious charges. The detectives will continue their investigations, and the case will proceed to the courts for trial.