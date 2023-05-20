Photos: From Beauty to Ashes – A closer look at the Georgia mansion fire

The Gist: A grand two-story mansion in Lawrenceville became a fiery spectacle early Friday morning, as firefighters tackled a massive fire that originated from its basement and spread rapidly.

Miraculously, the residence was vacant and there were no casualties.

Photos:

What Happened?: Firefighters received distress calls just before 8 a.m., reporting a fire that began in an open field and eventually engulfed a nearby house on Lebanon Road.

The responding crew discovered a 15,000-square-foot residential structure, set back from the road, in flames. Firefighters entered the house through a second-floor window, ensuring no one was trapped inside.

The escalating fire conditions eventually forced them to retreat and battle the blaze from the exterior. Due to low water pressure and the extensive fire damage, reinforcements were called in — a helicopter from Gwinnett County Police Department’s Aviation Unit.

Using a 100-gallon Bambi bucket, the helicopter scooped water from a nearby lake, making 22 passes to douse the fiery house from above.

By The Numbers:

Firefighters used over 1,000 feet of supply hose line from a hydrant to reach the distant house.

The Aviation Unit helicopter made 22 water drops using a 100-gallon Bambi bucket to fight the blaze.

By 9:43 a.m., nearly two hours after the initial call, firefighters managed to bring the flames under control.

What’s Next?: Fire investigators have attended the scene, seeking to ascertain the cause of the fire. As of now, the origin remains undetermined. The owner of the house, contacted by firefighters, arrived on the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished. An assessment of the property damage and a plan for recovery is expected to follow.