Gwinnett Police Spill The Tea On Dodging Online Trading Traps

The Gist: Gwinnett County Police are urging locals to exercise caution when making purchases or sales through online platforms. The move doesn’t follow any recent thefts and robberies related to such transactions, but to provide guidance to prevent such crimes from happening.

The Background: Buyers and sellers using online marketplaces, such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, among others, are being cautioned by local law enforcement. The warning comes as deals made on these sites can lead to potential thefts or robberies during in-person exchanges. Additionally, purchasing used electronics carries a risk of acquiring damaged or possibly stolen items.

Current Trends:

The number of scams related to online buy/sell transactions has seen a significant increase in recent years.

High-end electronics are the most targeted items.

Online marketplaces do not always verify the authenticity of products or the credibility of sellers.

Why It Matters: Online platforms have become popular venues for buying and selling goods. With this increase in usage, there’s a corresponding rise in criminal activity. The police warning serves as a reminder to citizens to stay vigilant and take precautions when making transactions, helping to ensure their safety and protect their interests.

Safety Tips: