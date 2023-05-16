Cumming man arrested following road rage that caused injury

A Cumming man, identified as Joshua Kasparek, was arrested yesterday following a road rage incident that left another driver injured, according to Forsyth County officials.

The 31-year-old suspect is now facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and violation of a family violence court order.

The incident unfolded on Ga. 400 southbound.

The victim, who remains unnamed, reported being shot in the arm by Kasparek, who was driving a white Toyota. The man recalled tailing the Toyota due to its slow pace in the fast lane, leading him to honk at the vehicle.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, after the man passed him, Kasparek began trailing him between exits 13 and 14, where he allegedly opened fire at the victim’s truck.

The shot shattered the driver’s door glass, causing a fragment of the bullet to lodge in the victim’s arm. The injured driver lost sight of the Toyota on Pendley Road, where he pulled over to call for help.

Upon receiving the call, deputies located the Toyota and initiated a traffic stop. During their interaction with Kasparek, deputies say his account of the incident aligned with the victim’s statement.

Adding to Kasparek’s charges, deputies discovered during the investigation that he had a standing family violence order against him, prohibiting him from owning or purchasing a firearm or ammunition.

Kasparek is currently held at Forsyth County Jail without bond.

