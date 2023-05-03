Norcross residents face temporary railroad crossing closure on Holcomb Bridge Road

Norcross community members should prepare for a temporary closure of the Holcomb Bridge Road Crossing, as announced by the Norfolk & Southern Railroad. The closure will take place next Wednesday, May 10, and continue through Thursday, May 11.

Alternate routes will be provided for commuters, with signage to guide motorists during the closure. Residents are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any potential delays or inconveniences.

The Holcomb Bridge Road crossing is a critical connection for the residents of Norcross and the surrounding areas, linking the city with key destinations, such as schools, businesses, and medical facilities.

The City of Norcross, located in Gwinnett County, is home to more than 16,000 residents and has a growing business community. With the anticipated closure, residents are urged to stay informed about any updates and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans.