One injured in motorcycle crash in Bibb County

A collision involving a motorcycle left a 63-year-old Macon man in critical but stable condition after a crash on Thomaston Road near Heath Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred when a Hyundai Venue, driven by a 29-year-old Macon woman, was traveling west on Thomaston Road and attempted to make a left turn into the Circle K gas station. During the turn, the Hyundai struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by the 63-year-old man, who was heading east on Thomaston Road.

Emergency responders transported the injured motorcyclist to Atrium Health, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

As the investigation into the traffic collision continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

About Macon: Situated in central Georgia, Macon is a historic city with a population of about 153,000 residents. When it comes to education, 85% of adults have earned a high school diploma and 25% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median household income is about $42,000.