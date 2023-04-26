When will the roadwork at Haynes Bridge and Old Alabama in Johns Creek be finished?

The Gist: The Haynes Bridge Road at Old Alabama Road intersection project is progressing steadily, with utility work, concrete pouring, and sidewalk installation ongoing, according to Johns Creek officials.

The goal of the project is to reduce delays and congestion while enhancing pedestrian connectivity in the area.

More Details: Crews have been hard at work on the intersection improvement project, focusing on utility relocation, pouring concrete for curbs and gutters, and constructing a new sidewalk and trail. The completion of the project is expected by the end of summer, provided the weather remains favorable.

The Timetable:

End of summer: Expected completion date for the project, weather permitting

May: Waterline work, storm drainage installation, and sidewalk construction to be completed

Why It Matters: The improvements at the Haynes Bridge Road at Old Alabama Road intersection will help alleviate traffic congestion and delays. Additionally, the new pedestrian features will enhance safety and connectivity for those walking or biking along the corridor.

What’s Next?: In May, crews will wrap up waterline work, finish storm drainage installation, and continue sidewalk construction. The new curb, gutter, and sidewalk will also be established during this time.

Stay in-the-know: To receive Project Progress email alerts and stay updated on important developments, sign up today. For more information on the project, visit the City website.