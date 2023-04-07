Gunshots in Norcross weren’t real, just reel

The Gist: Norcross residents near Jimmy Carter and Best Friends roads may have been startled by gunshots yesterday. But police say there is no need to worry, the noises are actually coming from Eagle Rock Studios for filming purposes.

What Happened?: Norcross Police received multiple reports of gunshot-like sounds in the vicinity of Jimmy Carter and Best Friends roads. The department says noises were not actual gunshots, but rather part of filming at Eagle Rock Studios.

