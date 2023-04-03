Henry County holds active shooter training in wake of Nashville school shooting

In the wake of the tragic shooting at a small Presbyterian school in Nashville, Tennessee, which claimed six lives, including three children, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold its second Active Threat and Security Response Training Seminar.

The event aims to educate community members on how to handle active threat situations and enhance their response mechanisms.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett stated, “What happened at The Covenant School makes you numb. It breaks your heart. As parents and community leaders, all we want to do is protect our communities and be comfortable with the thought of our loved ones sitting in a classroom, at work or in a house of worship. We will continue to reiterate the unpredictability of active threats and how some level of readiness through a whole community approach can enhance response mechanisms.”

The Gun Violence Archive reports that the number of mass shootings in the U.S. has risen sharply, with 135 incidents tracked since the beginning of the year.

The seminar’s curriculum will cover topics such as how to respond when an active shooter is in your vicinity and managing the consequences of an active shooter situation.

Individuals interested in participating in the training session can register online at www.hcsofoundation.org.

Event Details:

WHAT: Active Threat and Security Response Training

WHEN: April 5th, 2023 | 6:30pm

WHERE: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 460 Mt. Olive Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

WHO: Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett, Lieutenant David Bedford, and Director TaMarlon T. Carter