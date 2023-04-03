Goodwill is having an Earth Day Donation Drive. Here’s what you need to know

The Gist: Goodwill of North Georgia is hosting an Earth Day Donation Drive from April 3-22 encouraging people to donate gently used items and offering a $500 prize to one donor each week. The initiative aims to keep items out of landfills and create more job training and placement opportunities for local job seekers.

The Drive: In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Goodwill of North Georgia is asking the public to donate gently used goods, with the chance to win a $500 prize. The Earth Day Donation Drive is part of the nonprofit’s efforts to divert items from landfills and increase its support for local job training and placement programs.

Why It Matters: Discarded items made of non-biodegradable materials can sit in landfills for up to 200 years, according to the World Resources Institute.

Last year, Goodwill helped keep over 44 million pounds of waste out of landfills. By encouraging donations instead of throwing away items, the nonprofit helps the planet, assists job seekers, and helps people create space in their homes.

What’s Next?: With 69 stores and 46 attended donation centers across the North Georgia region, donors can drop off items like kitchen wares, furniture, jewelry, electronics, and clothing. Donors can enter the $500 prize drawing by scanning the QR code on their printed donation ticket and filling out an online entry form. Winners will be contacted weekly until the drive ends on Earth Day, April 22nd.

How to Participate: Goodwill encourages donors to visit their website to find the nearest location and learn about items they do and do not accept before making a donation.