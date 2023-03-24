Marietta man killed in fatal shooting. The suspect is still on the run

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Marietta on March 22, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who is an Ohio resident.

What Happened?: On the evening of March 22, at about 7:27 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting on Hammondton Road in Marietta. Upon arrival, officers discovered 23-year-old Dacari Early, a Marietta resident, with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment.

Early was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Details: Major Crimes detectives were contacted and took over the investigation. They interviewed multiple witnesses, collected surveillance footage, and processed the scene for physical evidence.

Through their investigative efforts, they identified the suspect as Joshua Nash, a 22-year-old resident of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Charges and Suspect Information: Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Nash, charging him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nash is currently residing in Ohio and is considered armed and dangerous.

What’s Next?: Authorities are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend Joshua Nash. The public is urged to report any information they may have on Nash’s whereabouts and to avoid approaching him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.