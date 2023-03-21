Do you own a VRBO or AirBNB home in Cobb County? You need to register it with the county

Cobb County has recently implemented a new Short-Term Rental Code that requires all short-term rental properties, including AirBNB and VRBO rentals, to register with the county’s Business License Office.

According to County officials, the code aims to ensure the public health, safety, and general welfare of individuals and the community at large by setting standards for privately owned residential structures rented to transient occupants.

The code is also aimed at limiting the adverse effects of short-term rental uses on surrounding residential neighborhoods and preserve the character of neighborhoods in which short-term rentals occur.

To comply with the new code, short-term rental property owners must register with the Business License Office and pay a fee of $55.

Cobb County’s Community Development Department is responsible for enforcing the new code, and they encourage all property owners to review the Short-Term Rental Code and comply with its requirements.

Property owners can find more information about the new code and the registration process on the county’s website at www.cobbcounty.org/community-development/enforcement/short-term-rentals.