24-year-old Lawrenceville man killed in Cobb County motorcycle crash

A tragic motorcycle collision claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries on March 16, at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Cooper Lake Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

According to police, Stacey Miles Davis, of Lawrenceville, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with passenger Mya Smith, of Powder Springs, when the crash occurred at about 11:18 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Veterans Memorial Highway when a 2020 Ford F-150, operated by Donald Bryan, 42, of Mableton, attempted a left turn onto Cooper Lake Road, causing a collision.

“Donald Bryan initiated his left turn when it was unsafe to do so, and into the path of the Harley Davidson. The front of the Harley Davidson collided with the passenger-side rear of the Ford,” said Joseph Wilson, spokesman for the Cobb County Police Dept.

The impact separated Smith from the motorcycle, which came to an uncontrolled rest in the right eastbound lane of Veterans Memorial Highway. Davis remained attached to the motorcycle as it came to an uncontrolled rest beside the passenger side of the Ford.

Both vehicles caught fire and were extinguished by the Cobb County Fire Department. Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Smith was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Bryan was found to be impaired and subsequently arrested.

The next of kin have been notified.