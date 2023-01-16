Second arrest made in connection with Perimeter Mall shooting

DUNWOODY — The Dunwoody Police Department has arrested and charged two men they say are involved in the shooting that occurred at Perimeter Mall Jan. 6.

The two men are:

Roykell Holder (20 years old) and Raymond Pierre (21 years old).

Police say Pierre was with Holder at the time of the shooting and fled the area with Holder and drove the vehicle away from the scene.

Their charges are as follows:

Roykell Holder:

Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Conduct

Raymond Pierre:

Party to the Crime of Aggravated Battery, Reckless Conduct

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey, who remains in stable condition at Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

The Backstory: On Jan. 6 at 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Perimeter Mall at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road in reference to a call about shots fired.

Officers began checking the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect and victim appeared to be in a verbal dispute when the shooting occurred.

Police say the suspect shot the victim and the victim then returned fire.

After speaking with witnesses and checking security cameras, police located the suspect and suspect vehicle on camera. The descriptions were given to all surrounding agencies and were located at Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments in DeKalb County.

According to the Dunwoody Police Dept., officers discovered the suspect had also been shot when he was located.