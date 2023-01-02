Two more New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire injuries reported in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Celebratory gunfire caused three injuries in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the previously reported 17-year-old who was shot by celebratory gunfire in the vicinity of Underground Atlanta, another man was shot near the popular New Year’s Eve celebration as well.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers were alerted to a man who appeared to have been struck by a bullet in the area of 74 Alabama Street near Underground Atlanta. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates this could be the result of celebratory gunfire from another location where one of the rounds struck the victim while he was in the area of 74 Alabama Street. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Another celebratory gunfire shooting was reported on Hill Street at about 1:35 a.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and several others were outside shooting into the air when someone accidentally shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was listed in stable condition.

Police say no one would tell officers who accidentally shot the victim and the victim did not want to prosecute as it was an accidental incident. Police are still investigating.