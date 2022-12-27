Parts of DeKalb County are under a boil water advisory. Is your neighborhood included?

The below freezing temperatures may be gone, but they have left their mark in several areas of Georgia. DeKalb County has issued a boil water advisory for several residents after the freezing temperatures caused burst pipes and water main leaks.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is issuing a boil water advisory for two areas of DeKalb County as described below:

Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line,

Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

Maps of the two areas are below.

Water main breaks are causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels due a less than twenty psi drop in pressure in a significant portion of the system. When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

This advisory is expected to be in place at least until further notice. The county will continue to send updates as information becomes available.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.