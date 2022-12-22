How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?

An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?

Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through Christmas Day.

Below freezing temperatures could last nearly 70 hours throughout the state.

According to the National Weather Service, Atlanta will experience 69 hours of below freezing temperatures. Athens will have about 67 hours below freezing. Macon will get 64 hours of below freezing temperatures and the Columbus area will be below freezing for about 62 hours.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from Thursday evening until noon on Saturday. Those wind chills will bring temperatures as low as five degrees below zero, which raises serious concerns about frostbite.

What is Wind Chill?: Wind Chill describes what the air feels like to human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing on the skin. The higher the wind and the colder the temperature, the higher the wind chill.

Wintery precipitation is also possible across north and west Georgia. Rain is expected to quickly change to snow with minimal accumulation of less than half an inch. The wintry mix could continue into Friday morning. Where this gets tricky for Georgians is that precipitation could freeze on the roads causing black ice.

There is no rain or snow currently in the forecast for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.