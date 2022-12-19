Valdosta warns residents about freezing temperatures

The city of Valdosta is sounding the alarm for both residents and businesses due to upcoming freezing weather.

An arctic blast is expected to impact Georgia Thursday and city officials want residents to be prepared.

The cityis asking businesses not to run their sprinkler systems from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31. due to lower weather temperatures.

The city is also urging drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads. The city is asking drivers to use caution and drive carefully.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.