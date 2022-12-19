What to expect from Georgia’s weather this week

Will Georgia have a white Christmas with an arctic blast expected to move in on Thursday? Here’s what we know so far about this week’s chilly weather pattern in Georgia.

Let’s start with today’s weather. A fast-moving system is expected to bring a cold rain to the area starting late tonight through Tuesday evening. There is a small chance that the rain could begin as light freezing rain across the higher elevations of northeast Georgia, by early Tuesday morning.

Impacts from tonight’s storm are expected to remain minimal and isolated.

Temperatures will shoot up to 50 degrees on Wednesday, but wind gusts will get up to 20 miles per hour. The high on Thursday will get up to 56 degrees before temperatures shoot down Thursday night.

Extremely cold temperatures are expected to spill across Georgia Thursday night into

Friday morning. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s and lower 30s on Friday across much of the area, with lows bottoming out between 5 and 20 degrees Friday night.

Gusty winds will push wind chill values as cold as 5 to 15 degrees below zero for parts of north Georgia.

As for snow, there is a chance for a wintry mix in North and West Georgia, but it won’t stick around long. Across mainly north and west Georgia, the potential for some wintry precipitation exists as well, as rain quickly changes to snow before ending late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Any accumulations are expected to minimal, generally less than an inch, but the concern for icy conditions, even due to residual water on the roads, will increase as temperatures drop well below

freezing by Friday morning.

It is too early to accurately predict exactly what the weather will be like on Christmas Day, but we will have updates as we get closer in.

As always, the forecast can change as weather systems can speed up, slow down, or begin to dissolve over time.