Sheriff’s Office: Georgia man charged with murder for shooting his friend in the head

Paulding County Deputies arrested a Paulding man on charges he murdered his friend in the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

What happened?: On Saturday, Dec. 17, the victim, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum and some friends went to a home on Mill Point Drive in Dallas to visit David Ayers May who is the homeowner at the Mill Pointe Drive address.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday — in the midst of an evening of heavy drinking by all of the parties at the home — there was a verbal argument between Kellum and May.

As the verbal altercation between Kellum and May became more heated, deputies say May retrieved a pistol and shot Kellum in the head which killed him. Once the shooting occurred, Paulding 911 was contacted and deputies responded and arrived quickly.

The Arrest: Paulding Deputies were able to call May out of the home where he was taken into custody without incident.

When Deputies were finally able to get inside the home to make sure there were no other victims, Kellum’s body was discovered. May was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, both felonies. He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Detectives would like to encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.