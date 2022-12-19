Police: Road rage resulted in homicide at Will Henry’s Tavern

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating a homicide at Will Henry’s Tavern at 1228 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

Police were dispatched to the report of a person shot in the parking lot of Will Henry’s Tavern at about 7 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Gwinnett Fire Rescue, but later died at the hospital.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are currently on scene conducting further investigation.

According to police, the motive for this incident appears to stem from a road rage incident that occurred in the parking lot of the tavern.

A suspect was arrested by officers close to the incident location and their information will be released if charges are filed.

Identification of the victim is being withheld by police pending the notification of the next of kin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220103125

The Georgia Sun will have more details on the shooting as the story develops.