Scam Alert: No, the Houston County Sheriff’s office won’t call to make you pay a fine

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting Houston County residents.

The scammers are using the names of actual employees of local law enforcement agencies and telling residents they owe money for a fine or have an active warrant.

No one from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will contact you by telephone to inform you that you owe a fine, have an active warrant, or have missed court or jury duty.

If you receive one of these telephone calls, hang up immediately and do not provide the caller with any of

your personal or financial information.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam similar to this, contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2000 to file a report.