Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business

SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at.

At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.

A witness described a man wearing a mask and carrying a firearm leaving the scene on foot.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, though detectives think the suspect may have been known to the victim or business.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220100141