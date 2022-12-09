One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway.

What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.

A witness described a man wearing a mask and carrying a firearm leaving the scene on foot.

The Crime Scene Unit is currently processing the scene.

Homicide detectives are speaking with any possible witnesses and canvasing the area for additional security video.

What We Don’t Know: The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, though detectives think the suspect may have been known to the victim or business.

What Do You Know?: If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220100141