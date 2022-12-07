39-year-old pedestrian dies in crash in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road on Monday at 6:46 pm.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty being driven by a 39-year-old Marietta man was traveling north on Austell Road in the right lane. A child was also a passenger in the vehicle.

Police say a pedestrian, identified as 32-year-old Derek Johnson ,stepped into Austell Road and collided with the front of the Ford.

“Mr. Johnson was outside of a marked crosswalk. Mr.Johnson was redirected to the north, where he came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadway,” said Cobb County Police spokesman Aaron Wilson.

Johnson was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Johnson died from his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle and the juvenile child were not injured in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation; anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.