Police search for two suspects in vehicle break-in in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to a vehicle break-in.

Officers responded to an address on Ponce De Leon Ave., in reference to a vehicle break-in on Nov. 19.

The victim discovered their vehicle had been broken into after the credit/debit card they had left in the vehicle was used fraudulently.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), onlinewww.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

The above information is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.