Election Day in Georgia: Live Updates on voting in the Senate race

All eyes are once again on The Peach State as voters go to the polls today during the Senate runoff to either give Raphael Warnock another term, or replace him with Herschel Walker. Below are live updates about today’s election.

6:23 p.m.: Voting throughout the sate went smoothly today. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, more than 1 million votes were cast during Election Day voting. Polls will be closing at 7 p.m.

10:30 a.m: As of 10:30 a.m. the average wait time in Georgia is just over two minutes. There are just nine precincts statewide that are reporting wait times of more than 15 minutes.

According to Chief Operating Officer for the Secretary of State’s Office Gabriel Sterling, only one precinct opened late this morning — the Flat Shoals Recreation Center in Newton County opened 40 minutes late. Election officials are still investigating why the precinct opened late.

So far, 400,000 ballots have been cast today alone. Sterling said he expects more than 1 million votes to be cast today.

We will have more updates as Election Day progresses.