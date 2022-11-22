Three Camden County officers arrested after jail battery incident

The GBI has arrested and charged Camden County Corporal Correction Officer Mason Garrick, age 23, of Bryceville, Florida, Camden County Deputies Ryan Biegel, age 24, and Braxton Massey, age 21, both from Kingsland, Georgia, with one count of battery and one count of violation of oath of public office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an incident that took place in the Camden County Jail between Camden County Jail staff and 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs.

Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Camden County Jail in September and was was placed in an isolation cell.

According to the GBI, while attempting to take Hobbs out of the jail cell, Garrick, Biegel, and Massey struck Hobbs multiple times, causing injury to Hobbs.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.