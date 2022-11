West Sandtown Road in Cobb County is closed near Friendship Church Road as crews work to repair a drainage line.

The road is closed between Friendship Church and Dowell Farm Trce will likely be shut down through Tuesday.

Barrett Parkway is the detour around to access neighborhoods off West Sandtown from Villa Rica Road on the north and Macland Road to the south.

You can monitor this traffic event by visiting Cobb Commute at http://www.cobbcommute.org/1413.