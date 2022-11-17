DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving

DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a 10-lb. bag of chicken hindquarters. Residents also will receive cookies, fruit juice and cereal especially for children.

“Skyrocketing food prices will be an unwelcome guest at Thanksgiving celebrations this year,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, 5,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following drive-through locations:

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

The county is using federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food.

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 99,700 boxes of food.