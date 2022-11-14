Georgia middle school student charged after bringing kitchen knife to school

A middle school student has been charged by police after administrators at Grovetown Middle School found a kitchen knife in the student’s belongings Monday.

School administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus. Upon further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in the student’s belongings, and immediately confiscated.

According to school officials, no direct threat was made to the school, students or staff. The student has been charged by law enforcement and will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.

There was no interruption to school operations and the day will continue as normal.

“Grovetown Middle continues to hold safety of students and staff as a top priority, and weapons of any kind are not tolerated on school campus,” School officials said in a letter to parents.