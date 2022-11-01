16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash

A 16-year-old student at Alliance Academy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Forsyth County.

At about 7:55 a.m., Forsyth County 911 Center began to receive calls regarding a vehicle crash around Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road. A deputy who was working school traffic close by arrived within minutes of the crash.

Based on the preliminary investigation, sheriff’s officials say a Gray 1996 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 17-year-old was traveling northbound on Mullinax Road. While negotiating a curve, the vehicle struck the curb on the right side of the roadway.

“The driver over corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and as it did the passenger side struck on electrical pole,” Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Stacie Miller said.

The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.