Reminder: Pay extra attention while driving this Halloween weekend

With Halloween falling on a Monday, some neighborhoods may be doing Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday this year.
Local police departments are reminding Georgians to exercise caution when driving this weekend and Monday evenings due to the number of kids who are expected to be partaking in the Halloween festivities.
The Marietta Police Department is reminding drivers of the following tips for driving on Halloween.
- Reduce speeds when driving in neighborhoods.
- Kids in costumes may have reduced vision.
- Kids are excited and distracted — watch for them.
- Do not wear costumes on or over your face while driving.
- Once at a party, if you decide to consume alcohol, designate a driver to get you home safely.
- Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.