What is Georgia’s favorite Halloween decoration?

Spooky season is officially here! Whether it’s the classic pumpkins on the porch or a full-house display, Americans love to get in the Halloween spirit.

A new report found 71% of Americans are decorating for Halloween this year and Georgia’s favorite Halloween decorations are spiders.

The report analyzed Google search trends to find out which cities decorate the most for Halloween, along with each state’s most popular decoration.

Most popular types of Halloween decorations nationwide: carved pumpkins, skeletons, cauldrons, tombstones, and witches

Americans will spend 3 hours on average decorating for Halloween

Average amount spent yearly on Halloween decor: $61

Spookiest cities: Las Vegas, Denver, Baltimore, Portland, Seattle

Nearly half of Americans say they plan to spend less on decorations and candy this year due to inflation. More than half of Americans say they’ll walk or drive around to check out everyone’s Halloween displays.