Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp

Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday.

“Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”

Kemp, who is seeking a second term in office, is being opposed by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp four years ago.

Harris, a businessman from Cartersville, served two terms as governor from 1983 to 1991. He later spent seven years as a member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

“Georgia is better off today thanks to Governor Joe Frank Harris’ dedicated leadership and service to our state,” Kemp said Wednesday. “Thanks to his foresight and investment in our state’s education system, Georgia’s best and brightest days are ahead. We are honored to have Governor Harris’ endorsement and support.”

Harris is the second former Democratic governor to endorse a Republican candidate for statewide office in recent weeks. Former Gov. Roy Barnes threw his support behind GOP state Sen. Tyler Harper’s bid for agriculture commissioner earlier this month.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.