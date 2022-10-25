Macon man charged with insurance fraud and stealing his brother’s identity

MACON — A Macon man was charged with insurance fraud and identity fraud after Georgia insurance officials say he stole his brother’s identity to file an insurance claim.

According to the state insurance commissioner’s office, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information in October of 2020.

Roland was involved in a motor vehicle accident the following month, and the subsequent claim he filed resulted in an approximate $14,000 payout.

“Mr. Roland’s brother discovered these incidents this year, and it was determined that Mr. Roland stole his brother’s identity to apply for the insurance policy,” said Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King. “Upon further investigation, we discovered that Mr. Roland not only purchased the policy using his brother’s identity, but that he has a history of stealing his brother’s identity.”

Warrants were taken against Roland on Oct. 21, for two counts each of Insurance Fraud and Identity Fraud.

