Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta

The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder.

The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in his own vehicle in May.

Based on an investigation by detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department, Jennings was identified as a suspect following the murder. In June, a felony warrant was issued in Philadelphia for Jennings, charging him with murder and firearms offenses.

Finding Jennings: On Oct. 5, at the request of the Philadelphia police, FBI Philadelphia obtained an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Further investigation led authorities to believe Jennings had fled to the Metro Atlanta area. On the evening of Oct. 14, following a high-speed car chase that started in Brookhaven and ended near Lenox Mall, Jennings was apprehended by Brookhaven Police K9 Bane after crashing his vehicle.

During the duration of the chase, three Brookhaven marked units were damaged and Jennings received superficial wounds. No other injuries were reported.

Following his arrest, Jennings was booked at the DeKalb County Jail.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.